Cocktail at Dueling Grounds Distillery

Each week our mixologist Billy Montague creates 4 unique artisan cocktails. Blending craft made spirits with fresh herbs, liqueurs and seasonal specialties. The Cocktail is a weekly happening and gathering for cocktail enthusiasts. Bring friends or make new ones while enjoying the coolest cocktails around.

Every Sunday from 3-7pm

For more information call 270-586-3040 or visit duelinggroundsdistillery.com