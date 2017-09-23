Coffee 101 at the McCracken County Public Library

Coffee 101

Coffee is the world’s 2nd most valuable traded commodity, only petroleum is more valuable. In the US alone over 130 million consumers are coffee drinkers.

Figuring out which drink you want before you reach the counter at your local coffee shop may seem pretty daunting.

Never fear, presenter Allan Rhodes will provide the knowledge and tools to aid you in becoming a wise consumer of coffee.

Etcetera Coffeehouse was opened in 2016 by high school teachers Johanna and Allan Rhodes. Etcetera was founded on the principles of community involvement, responsible business practices and great coffee. They are proud to be Paducah’s home for organic and fair trade brews.

For more information visit mclib.net