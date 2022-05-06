Cole Swindell in Concert at The Amp at Dant Crossing

Cole Swindell is a grammy-nominated multi-platinum superstar with 10 No. 1 singles including "Single Saturday Night," "You Should Be Here," and "Break Up In The End." We are thrilled to have him take the stage on May 6th.

For more information call (502) 917-0710 or visit dantcrossing.com