Gabi Steele Color Your Inner Landscape

Color Your Inner Landscape at Midway Art Studios

Join us for a 90-min creative calm workshop designed to help you reconnect with yourself through gentle movement and intuitive art-making. This gentle creative practice includes visualization, expressive sketching, and painting to relieve stress, boost creativity, and build a sustainable habit. No art experience required, only curiosity and a desire to feel more grounded. Perfect for busy professionals, creative minds, and wellness seekers. All materials included. Come as you are, and leave with a renewed sense of clarity, creativity, and calm … and very proud of your art work. Participants take home a sketch book and pen.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops