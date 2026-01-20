Color Your Inner Landscape at Midway Art Studios

Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Color Your Inner Landscape at Midway Art Studios

Join us for a 90-min creative calm workshop designed to help you reconnect with yourself through gentle movement and intuitive art-making. This gentle creative practice includes visualization, expressive sketching, and painting to relieve stress, boost creativity, and build a sustainable habit. No art experience required, only curiosity and a desire to feel more grounded. Perfect for busy professionals, creative minds, and wellness seekers. All materials included. Come as you are, and leave with a renewed sense of clarity, creativity, and calm … and very proud of your art work. Participants take home a sketch book and pen.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops

