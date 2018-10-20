ColorFest at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

ColorFest at Bernheim 

Celebrate the fall season at Bernheim with a family favorite annual event, ColorFest.  On Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21, visitors can slingshot pumpkins with the Pumpkin Launch, make mudpies, and enjoy a hayride through Bernheim’s colorful fall landscape. ColorFest also features live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, a hay maze, giant slides, a corn pit and so much more.

ColorFest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. There is no cost to attend, but non-members are required to pay a $10 per car environmental fee at the gate. Select activities do have a small fee.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
