ColorFest at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

 Enjoy crowd-favorite activities like the giant slides, mud pie kitchen, pumpkin rolling, and more, while also experiencing new activities that elevate the science of color in nature. Other highlights of Bernheim’s longest-running festival also include live music, hands-on nature activities, and delicious local food and drink.

For more information, please call (502) 215-7155 or visit bernheim.org/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
