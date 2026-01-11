× Expand Hopkins County Community Clinic Color Run Info Graphic

Colors for Care 5K at Madisonville City Park

Join us for the Colors for Care 5K run at Madisonville City Park on April 18th 2026 to raise funding to support the Hopkins County Community Clinic.

5K starts at 9:00 am SHARP.

Strollers and well-behaved LEASHED dogs are welcome (please be sure to clean up after your dog!) We ask that you start behind the runners.

Children younger than 6th grade are welcome to participate but will not be eligible for a shirt nor will they be timed like the other runners.

PACKET PICK-UP: first session will take place on April 17th from 3:00pm-6:30pm outside the Trover Clinic Tower. Second session will be at 8:00am on April 18th (race morning) at the registration table.

Online Registration will close at 11:59pm on April 16th. All participants registered prior to March 20, 2026 are guaranteed a shirt. Registrations received after that date may not receive a shirt due to production timelines and availability. We will open up the online registration form again the morning of the race for anyone who wants to register the day of the race and we will be accepting cash and check the day of as well, but a shirt cannot be guaranteed with a same day registration.

To guarantee you get a t-shirt at packet pick-up, you MUST be registered by March 20th.

Prizes will be awarded to:

TBD

Would your business/group like to sponsor and/or volunteer to make the Colors for Care a well-organized and fun event for all? Please email HCCC.ColorsForCare5K@gmail.com for information on how you can be a sponsor, donate, or volunteer for the event.

The Hopkins County Community Clinic mission is to provide free medical care including cardiovascular screenings and prescription assistance to uninsured or underinsured members of Hopkins County. Third Year medical students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine doing their clinical rotations in Madisonville attend events at Breaking Bread, local food banks, and homeless shelters to provide basic healthcare such as measuring blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol levels. This past year, sponsors and donations from this race were able to help us screen 252 individuals in the community.

For more information visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/ColorsforCare