Comedian Anthony Devito: My Dad Isn't Danny Devito

Anthony DeVito performs a one person show about finding out a family secret. Weaved throughout is a conversation about childhood, Italian masculinity and gender norms. Come see an evening of vulnerable storytelling from one of NYC’s most moderately successful stand up comedians.

Originally from New Jersey, Anthony DeVito is a NYC based comedian. He's appeared on CBS The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central Stand Up Presents: Anthony DeVito, Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, and was one of the “New Faces” at the 2012 Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. In addition to stand-up, he's been featured on "This American Life," was a writer on Netflix's The Break with Michelle Wolf, and wrote for the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. He's also 5'6."

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

