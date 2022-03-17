Comedian Brian Regan at Paramount Arts Center
to
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Comedian Brian Regan at Paramount Arts Center
Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Theater & Dance