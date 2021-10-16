Comedian Brian Regan at the Louisville Palace

The first show to return to the historic Louisville Palace since this past spring, renowned comedian Brian Regan will be live in person on Friday, October 16. The venue capacity for this event will be reduced in order to adhere to social distancing measures.

One of the most respected comedians in the country, Regan has been dubbed by Vanity Fair as “The funniest stand-up alive” and “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian” by Entertainment Weekly. Building his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, his non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Regan’s additional accolades include starring in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,” his Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers,” his role as “Mugsy” in the Peter Farrelly TV series “Loudermilk” on The Audience Network, recurring as a regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” his 28 stand-up appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and many others.

Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday, August 21 at 10 AM local time and will be available for purchase online only at www.LouisvillePalace.com as the venue box office is currently closed. Tickets are priced at $45.00. Showtime is 8 PM. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.

Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com