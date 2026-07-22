Comedian Darren Knight at The Virginia Theater
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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
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Comedian Darren Knight at The Virginia Theater
The performances are part of Knight’s new “Howz Ya Momma an ‘Em Tour.” Knight, the comedian behind the viral “Southern Momma” character and one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” is known as one of the fastest-rising comedians in the country.
For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/
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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music