Comedian Darren Knight at The Virginia Theater

The performances are part of Knight’s new “Howz Ya Momma an ‘Em Tour.” Knight, the comedian behind the viral “Southern Momma” character and one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” is known as one of the fastest-rising comedians in the country.

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