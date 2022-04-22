Comedian Dave Waite at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Dave Waite returns to headline Planet of the Tapes!

Los Angeles-based comedian Dave Waite is a charismatic oddball whose shows are non-stop fun. Thanks in part to stellar Performances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central's Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and Last Comic Standing, comedy fans everywhere are enthralled by the Kentucky Native's offbeat outlook on life. Dave is a beloved guest on several top-rated podcasts and radio shows, including Doug Loves Movies and the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show.

His most recent album, "Live From Planet of the Tapes" by On Tour Records - is the first album ever recorded at Planet of the Tapes, and his previous albums can be heard frequently on SiriusXM and Pandora. In addition to maintaining a healthy tour schedule, Dave also co-produces The Secret Show, a popular comedy night at the Blind Barber in Culver City, CA.

Featuring Teresa Lee - Teresa Lee is a stand-up comedian and comedy writer. She was formerly a senior creative producer at the digital comedy giant Cracked before the great media-pocalypse, and has written for staples such as Reductress and College Humor. Her solo videos have surpassed 1+ million views on social media and have nabbed features on Mic.com, Buzzfeed, and Vulture (FKA Splitsider).

...and hosted by Louisville's up-and-coming star Evan Pride!

Happens on the following Dates:

Apr 22, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Apr 22, 2022, 10:00pm to 11:30pm

Apr 23, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:00pm

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events