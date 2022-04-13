Comedian Jacob Williams at Planet of the Tapes

to

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Comedian Jacob Williams at Planet of the Tapes

Jacob Williams is a Louisville-native comedian now living in NYC. He’s performed comedy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, America’s Got Talent, MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party and Roast Battle. His debut comedy special and album “Unemotional Roller Coaster” is available on YouTube, Sirius XM and all audio streaming platforms.

Featuring local favorite Mandee McKelvey!

For more information call 5027421003.

Info

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027421003
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedian Jacob Williams at Planet of the Tapes - 2022-04-13 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedian Jacob Williams at Planet of the Tapes - 2022-04-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedian Jacob Williams at Planet of the Tapes - 2022-04-13 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedian Jacob Williams at Planet of the Tapes - 2022-04-13 20:00:00 ical