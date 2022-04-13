× Expand Planet of the Tapes Chris Vititoe

Comedian Jacob Williams at Planet of the Tapes

Jacob Williams is a Louisville-native comedian now living in NYC. He’s performed comedy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, America’s Got Talent, MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party and Roast Battle. His debut comedy special and album “Unemotional Roller Coaster” is available on YouTube, Sirius XM and all audio streaming platforms.

Featuring local favorite Mandee McKelvey!

