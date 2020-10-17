Comedian Jeff Allen at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Comedian Jeff Allen at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Jeff Allen – comedy ∙ October 17, 2020 ∙ Two Shows! 6:30 P.M. & 9:00 PM

Jeff Allen combines clean, hilarious humor with inspiration like no other comedian working today. Performing comedy for over three decades, Jeff is regarded as one of the premiere clean comedians working today. Most of his humor centers on marriage and living with teenagers – material to which everyone can relate.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-824-8650
