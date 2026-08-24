Comedian Jerry Wayne Longmire at The Virginia Theater
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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
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Comedian Jerry Wayne Longmire
Comedian Jerry Wayne Longmire will take the stage at The Virginia at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, bringing a playful brand of storytelling and signature twang to the downtown Somerset venue that has helped him amass 1.5 million social media followers and a podcast with a two-book deal.
For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/
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The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music