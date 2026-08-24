Comedian Jerry Wayne Longmire at The Virginia Theater

Comedian Jerry Wayne Longmire

Comedian Jerry Wayne Longmire will take the stage at The Virginia at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, bringing a playful brand of storytelling and signature twang to the downtown Somerset venue that has helped him amass 1.5 million social media followers and a podcast with a two-book deal.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/