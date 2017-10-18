Comedian John Mulaney at The Louisville Palace

October 18, 2017

Comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney, best known for his work as a television writer for Saturday Night Live from 2009-2013, will bring a night of laughter to downtown Louisville with the Kid Gorgeous Tour at Louisville Palace on Wednesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.).

Mulaney has had much success in the world of television from creating new and iconic SNL characters to winning his first Emmy for co-writing Justin Timberlake's monologue in 2011.

From moving to the writer’s chair to the live stage, the "Comeback Kid" is not shy from putting on an incredible show. Mulaney seems to be the "Jack of All Trades" when it comes to the comedic world as he switches gears from writing to Broadway with "Oh, Hello," and now to the stage again with the "Kid Gorgeous" Tour.

All ages are welcome.

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. For Premium Seat information including complimentary parking, exclusive Lounge access, and more email MindyGoff@LiveNation.com or call 502.883.5804.

