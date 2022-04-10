× Expand Planet of the Tapes Chris Vititoe

Comedian Kunal C. Arora at Planet of the Tapes

Kunal C. Arora has been featured on the Tim Dillon Show along with several other shows including Laughs on Fox, Punchlines, Gotham Comedy Live, etc. He's a New York City comedian born and raised whose biting observational humor and sarcastic charm will have you doubled over with laughter at every show.

Featuring Dennis Rooney, special guest Uncool Randy, and hosted by Thomas Jackson!

For more information call 5027421003.