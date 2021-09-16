× Expand $15.00 Comedian Matt Bergman live at Aloft Louisville Downtown

Comedian Matt Bergman Performs in Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs for a special show at Aloft Louisville Downtown with headliner Matt Bergman.

Matt is easily relatable and versatile, a skillset that has opened the door to TV appearances on Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central Live, and a Dry Bar Comedy Special. His album “Approbation Constante” can also be heard on SiriusXM.

Matt will be in Louisville for one-night only before heading to Indianapolis to headline at Helium Comedy Club. Joining him will be comic RJ Ryan, a veteran of the World Series of Comedy.

Tickets are $15. Food and drinks are available at the Corner bar in the comfortable Aloft lobby.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7492