Comedian Matt Bergman Performs in Louisville
Downtown Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
$15.00
Comedian Matt Bergman live at Aloft Louisville Downtown
Join Louisville Laughs for a special show at Aloft Louisville Downtown with headliner Matt Bergman.
Matt is easily relatable and versatile, a skillset that has opened the door to TV appearances on Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central Live, and a Dry Bar Comedy Special. His album “Approbation Constante” can also be heard on SiriusXM.
Matt will be in Louisville for one-night only before heading to Indianapolis to headline at Helium Comedy Club. Joining him will be comic RJ Ryan, a veteran of the World Series of Comedy.
Tickets are $15. Food and drinks are available at the Corner bar in the comfortable Aloft lobby.
For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7492