Comedian Melissa Doran at Planet of the Tapes

Melissa started standup in New York where she had the good fortune to perform at such legendary clubs as Carolines On Broadway, Standup NY and Gotham Comedy Club. She now resides here in Louisville and is the two time consecutive winner of the No Balls of Meat Comedy Contest as well as a recipient of the Kent Carney Best Female Comedian of Louisville award. She has traveled all over the country honing her craft and is stoked to be performing at Planet Of The Tapes.

This is her last headlining show before she moves across the country, so catch her while you still can!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

For more information visit planetofthetapes.biz