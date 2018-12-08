Comedian Randy Rainbow Live!

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Comedian Randy Rainbow Live!

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and Internet sensation best known for his viral comedy videos. His popular series of political spoofs and song parodies have garnered international acclaim and over a hundred million views. He's been called "the best thing about the 2016 GOP race" by Dan Savage and his musical tribute to the first presidential debate of 2016 (“BRAGGADOCIOUS!”) received 28 million views in its first two days. He was subsequently asked by the cast of TV’s Will & Grace to parodize a song which they performed during a political fundraiser for the 2016 election.

For more information call (502) 584-7777  or visit kentuckycenter.org 

