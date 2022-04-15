× Expand Planet of the Tapes Chris Vititoe

Comedian Sean Smith at Planet of the Tapes

Sean Smith is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and living in Louisville, KY. He has been performing in bars, clubs and colleges since 2006, performing mostly observational and personal material. Along the way, he performed with some of the nations more talented acts, including Nick Cannon, Jay Pharoah, and John “Pops” Witherspoon.

In addition to stand-up comedy, you can also find Sean’s comedic stylings on the Podcast “Bout Time” where he is both co-host and producer. You can also catch his acting in the Web-series Bagged and Bored, Hench Hunt, and the Facebook Watch sitcom Hell of a Mother in-Law.

Featuring Will McKenzie and hosted by Mark Parris!

Happens on the following Dates:

Apr 15, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Apr 16, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Apr 16, 2022, 9:30pm to 11:00pm

For more information call 5027421003.