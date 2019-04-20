× Expand Peggy Sirota Sebastian Maniscalco

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco at the Brown Theatre

This past January comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco had “the biggest week of his career” to-date according the Entertainment Weekly. That week included performing four shows at “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, and releasing his new Netflix Original special– Stay Hungry – streaming now.

On the heels of that milestone week comes word that the Green Book star is adding more dates to his blockbuster Stay Hungry Tour. The road warrior will continue his wildly successful tour through the summer with stops across the U.S. until Aug. 31, 2019. Tickets and VIP packages on sale now.

Vulture recently said of the multi-hyphenate entertainer’s journey to success “Maniscalco, without a breakout TV or film role, built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at the time." Although he may not have started his career in film, Maniscalco’s loyal fans will continue to see more acting roles from him in 2019 with a performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman.

Maniscalco recently attended the Writer’s Guild Awards as a presenter and in support of his role in the Golden Globe-winning film Green Book which was nominated for Best Original Screenplay. He recently attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards where the film won the Oscar for Best Picture.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org