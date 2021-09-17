Comedians Michael Rowland & Jordan Jensen

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Michael Rowland & Jordan Jensen headline at Planet of the Tapes!

Since relocating from Atlanta, GA, Michael Rowland is one of the fastest rising stand-up comedians in New York. Michael’s been featured multiple times on “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” and also recently appeared on the “Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring” series. He is one of the latest comedians passed at The Comedy Cellar and can be seen performing throughout New York. He also co-hosts the monthly show Laughodills in Flatbush, BK. See him while you still can, because the boy rides a bike with no helmet in New York and we’re not sure how long he’s going to last.

Jordan Jensen has most recently been featured at the Just For Laughs as 2019 New Face. Before moving to Brooklyn Jordan lived in Nashville TN where she worked with Zanies Comedy Club and had the privilege of featuring for established comedians such as Nate Bargatze, Kyle Kinane and Jen Kirkman. She has been featured on SIrius XM and has participated in the Memphis, Nashville, Asheville and Orlando Comedy festivals. Her comedy is comprised of stories of her lesbian mothers, her pot head father and her promiscuous sister and how they shaped her into the rugged, romantically impaired, sexually clueless person she is proud to be today.

**You must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter our venue for any event, ticketed or non-ticketed. We will be asking for proof of vaccination at the door - please bring a picture of your vaccination card and your photo ID (we don't expect you to bring your actual vaccination card with you at this time). If you are vaccinated but do not have a picture of the card, you may still enter but you will be required to wear a face mask, and you'll be asked to bring that next time you come in. If you're unvaxxed, you may not enter for any event, ticketed or non-ticketed. If you are unvaxxed, buy a ticket to a show, ignore that policy, we will not offer a refund for that purchased ticket.**

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Happens on the following Dates:

Sep 17, 2021, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Sep 18, 2021, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Price: $15.00

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8406