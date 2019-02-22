Comedic Theatre “Tartuffe” at Morehead State University

After a theatrical season that has given us a harrowing true-life tale (“Terra Nova”) and a musical based on an Oscar-winning classic from the ‘90s (“Ghost: The Musical”), MSU Theatre is going back to portray a work of classic comedic theatre from one of the art form’s greatest playwrights when it performs Molière’s “Tartuffe.”

“Tartuffe” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23; and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 24 at The Lucille Caudill Little Theatre in Breckinridge Hall.

The play follows the story of Orgon, a wealthy war hero who falls prey to the charisma and charm of a fraudulent preacher and con man named Tartuffe. Tartuffe intends to work his way into Orgon’s circle of trust to gain access to his fortune – no matter what his family suspects about him.

