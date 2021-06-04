Comedienne Sommore to Perform at the KFC Yum! Center

In her more than 20-year career, award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status,” Sommore, has become a trailblazer for women in the comedy business as one of the most successful comedians in the U.S. and abroad. Sommore has been featured in a number of hit films including "Soul Plane," "Something New" and "Friday After Next." Her all-new self-produced comedy special, "A Queen With No Spades" recently premiered on Showtime.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com