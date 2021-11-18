× Expand Nov. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. Nov. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

Join Louisville Laughs on Thursday, Nov. 18, as Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. moves to Thursdays.

We have a great show with some of our favorite comics from the region:

Kelly Collette

Kelly, of Cincinnati, has been a finalist on CMT's Next Big Comic, and tours clubs and colleges throughout the country. Her jokes have been featured on Pandora and Sirius XM, and in a segment for NPR. She filmed a special for DryBar Comedy in November 2020.

Mandee McKelvey

Mandee is one of the most popular comics in Louisville. She travels across the region doing standup comedy, has her own one-woman show and also regularly performs in costume with the Character Assassination group.

Melissa Doran

Melissa is a touring comedian and headliner who is one of the most sough-after comics in the Louisville area. She is relocating to New Jersey, so it's a chance to see Melissa before she leaves.

Misty Stine

Misty has been the host of the Wednesday night Laughs in the Lounge open mic at The Caravan Comedy Club and is a favorite in the Louisville area.

Creig Ewing

Creig is the host and the owner of Louisville Laughs, putting on comedy shows through the Louisville area.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Join us for laughs, fresh beer and food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit ventvesta.com/events/9407/t/tickets