× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. on Feb. 17 featuring Sean Smith.

Sean is one of Louisville's most popular and in-demand comedians.

Joining him will be an all-star lineup. Tennah McDonald from Indianapolis, Shawn Braley from Cincinnati and Louisville's Thomas Jackson, June Dempsey, Jeff Toy and host Creig Ewing.

All this and it's free! Tickets help us prepare so everyone has a seat.

Come for the laughs, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food!

For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13122/t/tickets