Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

to

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co on Thursday, Jan. 20.

This show features some of our favorite comics from Bloomington, Ind. -- Shanda Sung, Mark Bookwalter, Emily Davis, James Tanford and Maria Bluck. Plus host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets help ensure seating.

Come out for the laughs, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11652/t/tickets

Info

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 ical