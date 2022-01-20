Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing
to
Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Jan. 20 Comedy Night at Gravely
Jan. 20 Comedy Night at Gravely
Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing
Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co on Thursday, Jan. 20.
This show features some of our favorite comics from Bloomington, Ind. -- Shanda Sung, Mark Bookwalter, Emily Davis, James Tanford and Maria Bluck. Plus host Creig Ewing.
Admission is free. Tickets help ensure seating.
Come out for the laughs, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.
For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11652/t/tickets