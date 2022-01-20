× Expand Jan. 20 Comedy Night at Gravely Jan. 20 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co on Thursday, Jan. 20.

This show features some of our favorite comics from Bloomington, Ind. -- Shanda Sung, Mark Bookwalter, Emily Davis, James Tanford and Maria Bluck. Plus host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets help ensure seating.

Come out for the laughs, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11652/t/tickets