× Expand Louisville Laughs Stand-up comedy showcase at Gravely Brewing

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Start your Halloween weekend off with a laugh at Comedy Night at Gravely. We have a group of standup comics who will have you grinning like a jack-o-lantern.

The show features Adam Minnick of Cincinnati, who has performed at comedy clubs and festivals across the country. Adam also has own Dry Bar comedy special.

Also on the show:

Comedian Donna Watts, a veteran TV and radio personality

Ty Leach, who recently finished runner-up in the Funniest Person In Louisville contest

Pete Wolynec, a veteran comic and member of The Non-Essentials cover band

Host Creig Ewing, founder of Louisville Laughs

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Enjoy a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information email louisville@eventvesta.com.