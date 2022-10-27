Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing
to
Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
Stand-up comedy showcase at Gravely Brewing
Start your Halloween weekend off with a laugh at Comedy Night at Gravely. We have a group of standup comics who will have you grinning like a jack-o-lantern.
The show features Adam Minnick of Cincinnati, who has performed at comedy clubs and festivals across the country. Adam also has own Dry Bar comedy special.
Also on the show:
Comedian Donna Watts, a veteran TV and radio personality
Ty Leach, who recently finished runner-up in the Funniest Person In Louisville contest
Pete Wolynec, a veteran comic and member of The Non-Essentials cover band
Host Creig Ewing, founder of Louisville Laughs
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
Enjoy a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.
For more information email louisville@eventvesta.com.