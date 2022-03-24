× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy featuring regional comics

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for the popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

This show features the hilarious Dan Alten. Dan travels the country sharing his intelligently goofy stand up comedy in theaters, bars, punk houses, art galleries and hippie communes.

Also on the show are comics Hanna Ljungholm and Spencer Domolky from Cincinnati, Jetta V from Indianapolis and Louisville comics Lucious Williams, Nathan Potts-Wells and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets are requested to ensure seating.

Enjoy a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/14039/t/tickets