Comedy Night at Gravely

to

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for the popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

This show features the hilarious Dan Alten. Dan travels the country sharing his intelligently goofy stand up comedy in theaters, bars, punk houses, art galleries and hippie communes.

Also on the show are comics Hanna Ljungholm and Spencer Domolky from Cincinnati, Jetta V from Indianapolis and Louisville comics Lucious Williams, Nathan Potts-Wells and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets are requested to ensure seating.

Enjoy a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/14039/t/tickets

Info

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-03-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-03-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-03-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-03-24 19:00:00 ical