Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

August's event showcases Chicago comics Mike Stricker, Gina Palm and Tim Brennan.

Also on the show are Louisville comics J-Wal and Khilih Boah

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311.