Comedy Night at Gravely
to
Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
×
Creig Ewing
Comedy Night at Gravely
Comedy Night at Gravely
Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.
August's event showcases Chicago comics Mike Stricker, Gina Palm and Tim Brennan.
Also on the show are Louisville comics J-Wal and Khilih Boah
Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy