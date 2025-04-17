× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy with headliner Clayton Fletcher

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a special Comedy Night at Gravely on April 17.

The headliner for April is New York-based comedian Clayton Fletcher. Clayton's special, "Middle Child Syndrome," is available on Amazon Prime and other streaming services. He was named Best of the Fest at the Stockholm Comedy Festival.

The son of a poker-playing mom and jazz musician father, Clayton also can be heard on his podcast "Tournament Poker Edge."

The show also features Louisville's Mandee McKelvey, whose special "Clam," is available for rent.

Tickets are $15 for this special event.

For more information call (502) 822-3202.