× Expand The Kentucky Castle The Kentucky Castle Comedy Show

Comedy Show on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle

Come have some laughs with Comedy on the Rooftop of the Castle featuring Lee Hardin, Melissa Doran, and Joe Deuce!

Doors open at 6:30PM with social time; Show starts at 7:30PM. Concession and beverage bar available

Show content is PG-13.

If inclement weather, this show will be held in the Greenhouse or Ballroom.

Any questions please contact mary@thekentuckycastle.com

Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by calling (859) 256-0322 or visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink.

Joe Deuce Bio:

Joe Deuce has been entertaining audiences his whole life. When his mother told him at the age of 10 that comedians could say whatever they wanted...Joe knew what he wanted to do. In 2013, he was crowned Funniest Comedian in Lexington by Comedy Off Broadway (Lexington, KY). In 2015, he won Dayton's Got Talent at the Dayton Funnybone (Dayton, OH). Joe has been showcased at the Black Box Comedy Festival in 2012 and 2014 and at "Rock on the Range" as a part of the Rolling Rock Comedy Tent. Joe Deuce has also been seen on the TV show "Laughs" on Fox and "Trial By Laughter" presented by Comcast. When he is not traveling the country he can be heard on Z-Rock 103 in his hometown, Lexington, KY, as the co-host of the "Twitch Morning Show" and on Hot 102.5 on "In The Zone w/Joe Deuce"! He has performed in over 30 states, more than 100 colleges, and at bars, theaters, comedy clubs. He has been on stage alongside big names such as Tommy Davidson, Luenell, Bill Bellamy, Dave Attell, and Tracy Morgan.

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com