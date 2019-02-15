Comedy Star Bill Engvall at the Owensboro Convention Center
Grammy nominated blue collar comedian, Bill Engvall, will perform his new stand-up routine on Friday, February 15 at 7:30PM
For more information visit owensborocenter.com
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
