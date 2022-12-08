× Expand Monnik Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 Comedy

Comedy at Monnik Beer Company

Join Louisville Laughs as we bring the laughter to Monnik Beer Company!

Headliner Keith McGill is one of Louisville's favorite comedians as well as an actor and director.

Also on the show are Nashville comic Paulina Combow, Louisville's Creig Ewing and host Bradley Zahnd.

Join us upstairs in the private event space. Come early and have dinner at Monnik and make sure to try one of the craft beers.

Tickets are $10 in advance.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit http://cli.re/24211-comedy-at-monnik