Louisville Laughs Standup show featuring comic Kelly Collette

Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of laughter at Roselyn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.

The headliner is Kelly Collette, a standup comedian, writer and storyteller from Cincinnati. She has been featured on Sirius XM, NPR and has a DryBar Comedy Special called I Made You This.

The show also features Zach Wycuff, who has been named the Funniest Person In Cincinnati and the Funniest Person In Columbus.

The host is Louisville's Creig Ewing.

Tickets are $25, and that includes $10 toward the purchase of wine or other beverages.

For more information call 5027248311.