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Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

Join Louisville Laughs on July 12 at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown for a special show featuring headliner Mark Masters. Mark is Colorado's 2nd Cleanest Comedian and has appeared on ABC, the AWE Network, OutsideTV, MTN TV and ESPN, among others. He brings his high energy positivity across the country. In 2025 he performed more than 150 nights in 23 states. Also on the show is Louisville's Big Jake Hovis. Come out for a night of clean comedy and a glass of wine.

For more information call 5027248311.