Comedy with LOL at Kentucky Sound Stage

Kentucky Sound Stage (KSS) will host an unforgettable night of comedy with LOL at KSS, a live comedy event featuring a powerhouse lineup of nationally recognized comedians, on Saturday, November 22 at 7:00 PM CST. The event will take place at Kentucky Sound Stage, 5333 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY.

Headlining the show is Eric Kimbrough, a fan favorite known for his high-energy humor and magnetic stage presence. Joining him are Rich Ragaïns, Chris Bowman, Danny Browning, and Will McKenzie — each bringing their own sharp wit and style to create a night packed with laughter.

In addition to top-tier entertainment, LOL at KSS will be filmed for a national platform, showcasing Owensboro’s growing reputation as a vibrant hub for live entertainment and film production.

“This event is more than just comedy — it’s about spotlighting Kentucky talent and giving Owensboro audiences a front-row seat to something special,” said Eric Kimbrough.

Tickets are available now at bit.ly/47944XA. Seating is limited, and advance purchase is encouraged.

For more information call 270-925-6813 or visit kentuckysoundstage.com

