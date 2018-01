Comfort Food Week in Lexington

Lexington restaurants are offering two course meals for lunch and/or dinner. The price per person is $20.18. The participating restaurants include: Le Deauville, Grillfish, Portofino, Bella Notte, Azur, Minglewood, Distilled, Clawdaddy's, The Ketch, The Blue Heron, Honeywood, Crust, Giuseppe's, Red Light Lounge, Brasabana and possibly more!

For more information call (859) 258-2529.