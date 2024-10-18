Comic Invasion LIVE! at The Crowded House

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

The “Comic Invasion” LIVE! Tour is landing at The Crowded House in Madisonville KY!

Friday Night, Oct 18, 8pm with National Touring Headliner Ray “Danger” Hensley, an Indianapolis-based comedian and finalist in “The World Series of Comedy!” along with Feature Act, Brian Pitre, from Ft. Wayne In. Come out for a night of comedy and entertainment!

For more information call 270-825-1178. 

Comedy, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
