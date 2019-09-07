Comic Xperience Trade Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Comic Xperience Trade Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

Comic Xperience is a brand new two-day comic conference coming to Lexington, KY this September. On Saturday, September 7th and Sunday, September 8th comic book enthusiast will be able to gather at Alltech Arena located at the Kentucky Horse Park. This event focuses on the art, the story lines, the history, the creating and the enjoyment of comics! A place where beginners and serious collectors can come together to learn, share, buy, trade and collect one of a kind pieces from artists themselves.

For more information call (859) 303-4002 or visit ComicXperience.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
