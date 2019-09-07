× Expand Artwork by Kelly Richardson BRAND NEW COMIC CON COMING TO LEXINGTON

Comic Xperience is a brand new two-day comic conference coming to Lexington, KY this September. On Saturday, September 7th and Sunday, September 8th comic book enthusiast will be able to gather at Alltech Arena located at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Comic Xperience is the comic conference that focuses on the art, the story lines, the history, the creating and the enjoyment of comics! A place where beginners and serious collectors can come together to learn, share, buy, trade and collect one of a kind pieces from artists themselves.

Seth Boyd, Founder and Creator, has been a comic book collector for over 20 years and has turned his hobby into a business. Starting with collecting, selling online and meeting industry leaders, then moving to open a brick and mortar comic store, The Vault Comics & Collectibles, and ultimately now hosting Comic Xperience. With Seth’s passion, knowledge and industry connections, this conference is sure to be a unique experience for all involved.

There will be comic book creators, artists, writers and collectors from near and far to “talk shop”.

