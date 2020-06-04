Commonwealth Theatre Company Presents Beguiled Again - The Songs of Rodgers & Hart

Dates: June 4-21 (dark on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays)

Times:

Thursdays through Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 6 p.m., Dinner served at 5 p.m.

Place: Fine Arts Center on NKU Campus

1 Louie B. Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41099

Tickets: $40 single tickets or $65 for two-show package (includes buffet dinner and show). Tickets will go on sale in March 2020.

The remarkable partnership of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart spanned twenty-four years, resulting in the scores for thirty stage musicals and nine films. While their songs are acknowledged as among the most sophisticated and witty of their time, they could also be stunning in their simplicity and directness. BEGUILED AGAIN illuminates the astonishing breadth of their output with a musical menu offering nearly fifty selections from the incomparable Rodgers and Hart songbook.

All Tickets include buffet dinner and show.

Buffet dinner: Served in the SOTA Art Galleries (3rd floor).

Performances: Take place in the Robert & Rosemary Stauss Theatre (1st floor).

Complimentary valet parking: Provided in the circle in front of the Fine Arts Center.

UPCOMING:

NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS July 9-26 (dark on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays)

By Katherine DiSavino

Directed by Michael Hatton/Corrie Danieley

July 9-26, 2020

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

For more information call (859) 572-5464 or visit nku.edu/academics/sota/events/ctc.html