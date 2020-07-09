Commonwealth Theatre Company Presents Nana's Naughty Knickers

NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS July 9-26 (dark on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays)

By Katherine DiSavino

Directed by Michael Hatton/Corrie Danieley

July 9-26, 2020

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

All Tickets include buffet dinner and show.

Buffet dinner: Served in the SOTA Art Galleries (3rd floor).

Performances: Take place in the Robert & Rosemary Stauss Theatre (1st floor).

Complimentary valet parking: Provided in the circle in front of the Fine Arts Center.

For more information call (859) 572-5464 or visit nku.edu/academics/sota/events/ctc.html