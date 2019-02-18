UofL School of Music Community Band & River Cities Concert Band

The University of Louisville Community Band is comprised of UofL Alumni and musicians from the Louisville Metro area. The ensemble performs during the UofL Fall and Spring semesters at different venues throughout the Louisville area, including performances in Comstock Concert Hall at the UofL School of Music. Rehearsals take place on Monday evenings at the University of Louisville School of Music from 7:15pm-8:45pm. There is no audition required to join the ensemble and membership is open to the public. In addition, UofL or Kentuckiana Metroversity students can receive college credit by enrolling in Community Band via the UofL registrar. If you are interested in performing with the Community Band please contact the UofL Community Band Director, Dr. Jason Cumberledge.

Formed in 1980, the River Cities Concert Band is a volunteer community band based in Louisville, Kentucky, consisting of members throughout the Kentuckiana region. Our mission is to provide a venue for experienced musicians to perform and provide fellowship opportunities within the ensemble and with other musicians of all ages and occupations. Each concert features a variety of musical styles including marches, jazz, Broadway hits, local composers, and movie scores. Membership is open to everyone who plays a musical instrument and desires to be part of an experienced concert band. The band is directed by Mr. Brad Jopek and Mr. David Coffing.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music.