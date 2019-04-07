Community Discussion: Borders and Movement

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

A two-part community discussion led by the UofL Cultural Center’s Hispanic and Latino Initiatives and La Casita Center

Sunday, April 7, 2019

2 – 3:30 pm

Grand Hall

Free with admission

Join us for an in-depth discussion about the stereotypes associated with immigrants, focusing specifically on the Mexican body.

 Lecture 

Dr. Katherine Massoth will deliver a lecture on nineteenth-century stereotypes of Mexican bodies in order to contextualize how contemporary depictions of Mexicans as dangerous immigrants is not new. Dr. Massoth will focus on nineteenth-century representations of Mexican men and women’s bodies as “blanketed thieves and hooded whores.” She will also discuss the role of clothing as creating a form of “border” between Mexico and the United States.  

 Discussion 

Led by Sarah C. Nuñez, Assistant Director of the Cultural Center at the University of Louisville and Karina Barillas, Director of La Casita Center, incorporating community members. This discussion will focus on the importance of positive representations of immigrants and how this can affect public policy.

This event is presented in conjunction with the Speed exhibition Yinka Shonibare CBE: The American Library.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
