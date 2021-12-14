× Expand Oldham Chamber & Economic Development Community Christmas Party

Community Holiday Party with Music and Bingo

The evening will be packed full of holiday fun and cheer, with dozens of Chamber Members providing delicious holiday cookies, hot chocolate, prizes for our bingo winners and free photos with Santa himself!

Doors open at 5 p.m.. This event is FREE and all are welcome.

The Community Christmas Party benefits Tri- County Community Action Agency. There will be representatives available to accept item donations of non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and paper products. Please bring an item to donate if you are able!

Special thanks to our returning Title Sponsor of this wonderful event, Cedar Lake Lodge.

For more information call (502) 222-1635 or visit oldhamcountychamber.com