Complex Simplicities at City Gallery

After meeting in 2015 at the KY Crafted Breeders Cup Exhibition and seeing their work side by side, Helene Steene asked Julie Warren Conn to join her for a show at the Pam Miller DAC City Gallery. Visitors can enjoy multiple abstract sculptures from Conn and paintings and visual poetry from Steene at the City Gallery's latest exhibit.

Through December 3

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11PM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov