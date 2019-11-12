Complicating the Confederate Monument: Enid Yandell’s 1894 Proposal

In 1894, Yandell took part in a competition to design a monument to honor Louisville’s Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War. Yandell was awarded the commission - an important achievement for the young artist who had just finished working for the Chicago World's Fair - but her design was never completed. In this lecture, Dr. Kelsey Malone examines how the heated debate that surrounded Yandell's proposed Confederate Monument was influenced by both the conventions of traditional, Victorian womanhood and the politics of “statue mania” in the United States at the turn of the twentieth century.

Dr. Kelsey Frady Malone teaches undergraduate- and graduate-level courses in the History of Art and Women's and Gender Studies. Dr. Malone earned her Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in 2018 and her MA in Art History from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2012. Her research focuses on American women artists and their collaborative approaches to art production in the nineteenth- and early twentieth-centuries, with a particular interest in photography, sculpture, and popular illustration.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org