Concert @ the Library: 275 Brass at the Boone Co Public Library

The 275Brass quintet plays your favorite show tunes and movie themes. Selections include "The Magnificent Seven," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "María." If you're tired of all the drama between your favorite songs, come hear the spirited sounds of the 275 Brass.

For more information call (859) 342-2665 or visit boone.libnet.info/events