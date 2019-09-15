Concert @ the Library: 275 Brass

Boone County Public Library - Scheben Branch 8899 US 42, Union, Kentucky 41091

Concert @ the Library: 275 Brass at the Boone Co Public Library

  The 275Brass quintet plays your favorite show tunes and movie themes. Selections include "The Magnificent Seven," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "María." If you're tired of all the drama between your favorite songs, come hear the spirited sounds of the 275 Brass.

For more information call (859) 342-2665 or visit boone.libnet.info/events

Boone County Public Library - Scheben Branch 8899 US 42, Union, Kentucky 41091 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
